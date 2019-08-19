{{featured_button_text}}

Sunday, Aug. 18

Pick 3: 9-7-9

Pick 4: 8-9-5-5

SuperCash: 1-25-27-28-29-31 Doubler: No

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Badger 5: 7-10-15-29-30

All or Nothing: 1-2-3-8-11-13-14-15-16-18-19

Monday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments