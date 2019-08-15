{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday, Aug. 13

All or Nothing: 03-04-05-10-11-13-15-16-19-20-22

SuperCash: 04-05-07-08-16-39, Doubler: No

Badger 5: 09-14-25-27-28

Daily Pick 3: 1-8-5

Daily Pick 4: 1-6-4-0

Mega Millions: 07-27-31-34-51, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 3

Wednesday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com

