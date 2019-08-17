{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, August 16

Pick 3: 2-1-8

Pick 4: 0-7-4-8

SuperCash: 3-11-20-21-30-34 Doubler: No

Badger 5: 7-18-23-27-31

All or Nothing: 1-5-7-9-10-11-14-16-18-19-21

Mega Millions: 4-14-24-26-46 Ball: 14 Megaplier: 2 $79 million

Saturday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest Lottery numbers, go to: www.WILottery.com

