Lottery, Aug. 7

Wednesday, Aug. 5:
Pick 3 Midday: 7-0-8
Daily Pick 3: 1-5-2
Pick 4 Midday: 4-1-3-8
Daily Pick 4: 4-4-9-3
All or Nothing Midday: 2-4-6-7-9-10-14-18-19-20-22
All or Nothing Evening: 3-4-5-7-11-14-15-16-18-20-21
Badger 5: 1-2-8-19-29
SuperCash: 20-27-28-29-35-39, Doubler: No
Megabucks: 12-27-35-38-44-48; Powerball: 7-14-17-57-65, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 5
Thursday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com
