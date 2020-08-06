You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lottery, Aug. 7
0 comments
Lottery

Lottery, Aug. 7

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Aug. 5:

Pick 3 Midday: 7-0-8

Daily Pick 3: 1-5-2

Pick 4 Midday: 4-1-3-8

Daily Pick 4: 4-4-9-3

All or Nothing Midday: 2-4-6-7-9-10-14-18-19-20-22

All or Nothing Evening: 3-4-5-7-11-14-15-16-18-20-21

Badger 5: 1-2-8-19-29

SuperCash: 20-27-28-29-35-39, Doubler: No

Megabucks: 12-27-35-38-44-48; Powerball: 7-14-17-57-65, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 5

Thursday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News