Lottery, Aug. 4
Lottery

Lottery, Aug. 4

Tuesday, Aug. 4:

All or Nothing Evening

03-04-07-08-09-11-12-14-16-17-21

All or Nothing Midday

03-05-07-12-13-17-18-19-20-21-22

Pick 3 Midday

5-9-5

Pick 4 Midday

2-5-0-6

SuperCash

02-05-17-29-31-36, Doubler: No

Badger 5

11-17-28-29-30

Daily Pick 3

8-5-7

Daily Pick 4

2-9-5-4

Mega Millions

02-22-30-42-62, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 3

Wednesday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com

