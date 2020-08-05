Lottery, Aug. 4

Tuesday, Aug. 4:
All or Nothing Evening
03-04-07-08-09-11-12-14-16-17-21
All or Nothing Midday
03-05-07-12-13-17-18-19-20-21-22
Pick 3 Midday
5-9-5
Pick 4 Midday
2-5-0-6
SuperCash
02-05-17-29-31-36, Doubler: No
Badger 5
11-17-28-29-30
Daily Pick 3
8-5-7
Daily Pick 4
2-9-5-4
Mega Millions
02-22-30-42-62, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 3
Wednesday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com
