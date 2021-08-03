 Skip to main content
Lottery: Aug. 3, 2021
Lottery: Aug. 3, 2021

Sunday, August 1

All or Nothing Evening: 02-04-07-09-10-11-15-19-20-21-22

All or Nothing Midday: 03-04-06-07-08-09-10-13-14-16-21

Pick 3 Midday: 9-8-0

Pick 4 Midday: 3-6-2-8

SuperCash: 05-08-09-23-35-36, Doubler: No

Badger 5: 12-13-22-25-28

Daily Pick 3: 5-0-3

Daily Pick 4: 0-2-4-4

