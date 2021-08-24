 Skip to main content
Lottery: Aug. 24, 2021
Lottery: Aug. 24, 2021

Sunday, Aug. 22

All or Nothing Evening: 01-02-05-06-09-10-12-13-16-19-21

All or Nothing Midday: 01-03-04-05-06-08-12-14-16-19-21

Pick 3 Midday: 8-8-7

Pick 4 Midday: 3-2-7-1

SuperCash: 12-25-33-35-38-39, Doubler: No

Badger 5: 01-13-18-25-28

Daily Pick 3: 6-6-0

Daily Pick 4: 9-7-8-2

