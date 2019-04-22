Try 3 months for $3

Monday, April 22:

SuperCash: 10-13-22-29-31-39, Doubler: No

Badger 5: 04-05-11-15-25

Daily Pick 3: 0-3-8

Daily Pick 4: 3-2-4-7

