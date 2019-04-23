Try 3 months for $3

Tuesday, April 23

Pick 3: 3-6-9

Pick 4: 5-1-9-4

Badger 5: 2-4-12-23-31; Estimated jackpot: $88,000

All or Nothing: 1-3-5-6-12-14-15-18-19-21-22

SuperCash: 8-19-20-21-32-33, Doubler: No

Mega Millions: 7-24-30-48-67, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4; Estimated jackpot: $192 million

