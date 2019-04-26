Try 3 months for $3

Friday, April 26

Pick 3: 9-6-3

Pick 4: 4-1-0-9

Badger 5: 4-5-14-17-30, Estimated jackpot: $10,000

All or Nothing: 1-2-3-4-5-7-8-10-16-19-22

SuperCash: 1-9-15-24-33-36, Doubler: No

Mega Millions: 9-17-23-30-46, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 4, Estimated jackpot: $212 million

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments