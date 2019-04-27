Try 3 months for $3

Saturday, April 27

Pick 3: 5-9-5

Pick 4: 5-9-5-7

Badger 5: 7-11-17-19-25, Estimated jackpot: $10,000

All or Nothing: 1-4-9-10-11-14-15-16-17-19-22

SuperCash: 3-13-24-29-32-35, Doubler: Yes

Megabucks: 9-10-18-20-32-36, Estimated jackpot: $1.4 million

Powerball: 2-29-41-45-62, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 3, Estimated jackpot: $166 million

