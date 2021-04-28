 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lottery: April 28, 2021
0 comments

Lottery: April 28, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Monday, April 26:

All or Nothing Evening: 02-04-05-07-08-14-15-17-19-21-22

All or Nothing Midday: 01-03-09-13-14-15-17-18-20-21-22

Pick 3 Midday: 6-1-1

Pick 4 Midday: 9-8-9-9

SuperCash: 07-08-30-34-36-37, Doubler: N

Badger 5: 01-13-26-27-28

Daily Pick 3: 0-7-2

Daily Pick 4: 0-9-6-9

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News