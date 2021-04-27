 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lottery: April 27, 2021
0 comments

Lottery: April 27, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sunday, April 25:

All or Nothing Evening: 05-07-08-09-10-12-13-17-18-20-22

All or Nothing Midday: 03-04-05-09-12-13-15-16-17-18-20

Pick 3 Midday: 2-7-0

Pick 4 Midday: 5-5-4-3

SuperCash: 01-14-17-18-35-39, Doubler: N

Badger 5: 02-11-18-21-29

Daily Pick 3: 2-7-2

Daily Pick 4: 0-6-9-3

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News