Lottery, April 24
Lottery, April 24

Wednesday, April 22:

Daily Pick 3

1-0-9

Daily Pick 4

6-5-2-8

All or Nothing

3-4-7-8-9-11-15-16-18-20-22

Badger 5

19-21-23-24-30

SuperCash

18-25-28-29-36-38, Doubler: No

Megabucks

2-9-23-25-35-49; Jackpot: $10.7 million

Powerball

0-33-35-40-69, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 5; Jackpot: $37 million

Thursday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com

