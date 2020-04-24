Lottery, April 24

Wednesday, April 22:
Daily Pick 3
1-0-9
Daily Pick 4
6-5-2-8
All or Nothing
3-4-7-8-9-11-15-16-18-20-22
Badger 5
19-21-23-24-30
SuperCash
18-25-28-29-36-38, Doubler: No
Megabucks
2-9-23-25-35-49; Jackpot: $10.7 million
Powerball
0-33-35-40-69, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 5; Jackpot: $37 million
Thursday’s Wisconsin Lottery drawings had not taken place before The Journal Times went to press. For the latest lottery numbers, go to: WILottery.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!