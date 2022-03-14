 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LIVE MUSIC

LIVE MUSIC

  • 0
The Now

The Now brings its rock show Saturday, March 19, to Hiawatha Bar & Grill, 9809 Durand Ave., Sturtevant, at 8 p.m. 

Ashling on the Lough

125 56th St., Kenosha

  • March 17 — Milwaukee Irish Dance Company, 6 p.m.-midnight.

Brat Stop

12304 75th St., Kenosha. Shows at 8:30 p.m. with $10 cover charge.

  • March 19 — Evolution, 8:30 p.m.
  • March 25-26 — Smooth Riders Indoor Music Fest.

1175 Sports Park & Eatery

22840 Durand Ave., Dover. Go to 1175events.com.

  • March 22 — Powerman 5000 with The World Over, Lines Of Loyalty, Via and Imperial Fall. 8 p.m. $20-$75.

58 Below

504 58th St., Kenosha

  • March 26 — Betsy Ade & the Well-Known Strangers with Spare Animals, 7:30 p.m. $10. Alternative pop rock.

People are also reading…

George's Tavern

1201 N. Main St., Racine.

  • March 17 — 500 Miles to Memphis & St. Patrick's Day party, 8-11 p.m. No cover. Punk rock.
  • March 19 — Conscious Congress, 8-11 p.m. No cover. Funk.
  • March 26 — Bronson Rock, 8 p.m. No cover. Rock, prog, jam.

Harbor Lite Yacht Club

559 State St., Racine

  • March 19 — The Incorruptibles, 3-6:30 p.m. p.m. No cover.

Hiawatha Bar & Grill

9809 Durand Ave., Sturtevant. Call for cover charge.

  • March 19 — The Now, 9 p.m. Rock.
  • March 26 — Bad Boy, 8:30 p.m. Rock.

Hills Hotrod Hideout

4327 17th Ave., Kenosha

  • March 19 — Pat Garrett and Dead Dog Creek, 8 p.m.

Inmoxicated

329 Main St., Racine

  • March 25 — John Gay, 8-11 p.m. Solo acoustic Americana.

Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery

231 Main St., Racine

  • March 17 — Celtic Gypsies, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

Joey's Yardarm

920 Erie St., Racine

  • March 17 — Jeff Ward, 7 p.m. Irish.

Kenosha Fusion

5014 Seventh Ave., Kenosha

  • March 18 — Oscar Green, 9 p.m.

Lucci's Grandview

6929 39th Ave., Kenosha

  • March 17 — Kenowhere Kilts Lite, 6 p.m.

Marci’s on Main

236 Main St., Racine

  • March 19 — Celtic Gypsies, 3 p.m.
  • March 20 — Jimmy LeRose, 3 p.m.

McAuliffe's Pub

3700 Meachem Road, Racine.

  • March 17 — Andrew David Weber Band, 6-11 p.m. Irish.
  • March 27 — Acoustic Music Session hosted by Jim McVeigh, 2-5 p.m.

Port of Kenosha

714 50th St., Kenosha

  • March 18 — Warplot, Revel in Rot, Tongan Death Grip and Deathwish, 9 p.m.

Reefpoint Brew House

2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine. All shows 7:30-11:30 p.m. No cover.

  • March 18 — Larry Anthony.
  • March 19 — Fred Krubel.
  • March 25 — Judson Brown.
  • March 26 — Matt & Sadie.

Social on Sixth

324 Sixth St.

  • March 19 — Live Irish session by Jim McVeigh, 6-8 p.m. No cover.

Taste of Soul 262

501 Sixth St., Racine

  • March 18 — Chicken Grease Band, 9 p.m.
  • March 25 — Clarissa The Sassy British Soul Singer & Pianist, 7 p.m.

Thirsty Horse Pub & Grill

12711 Bristol Road, Bristol

  • March 19 — Boys and Toys, 8 p.m. Classic rock.

Union Park Tavern

4520 Eighth Ave., Kenosha. No cover.

  • March 17 — Rhythm Dogs Blues Jam, 8 p.m.
  • March 18 — Mykal Baas and The Delivery Men, 9 p.m.
  • March 19 — Frank Falduto and the Patio-Daddi-os, 8 p.m.
  • March 25 — 3-Wheel Drive, 8 p.m.
  • March 26 — Roundabouts, 8 p.m.

Wyndham Garden Hotel Ballroom

125 Sixth Ave., Kenosha.

  • March 19 — Simply Yacht Rock, 7:30 p.m. $7.

Want your music listed? Add it to the free Online Calendar of Events. Go to journaltimes.com/events.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News