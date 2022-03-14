LIVE MUSIC

Ashling on the Lough
125 56th St., Kenosha
- March 17 — Milwaukee Irish Dance Company, 6 p.m.-midnight.
Brat Stop
12304 75th St., Kenosha. Shows at 8:30 p.m. with $10 cover charge.
- March 19 — Evolution, 8:30 p.m.
- March 25-26 — Smooth Riders Indoor Music Fest.
1175 Sports Park & Eatery
22840 Durand Ave., Dover. Go to 1175events.com.
- March 22 — Powerman 5000 with The World Over, Lines Of Loyalty, Via and Imperial Fall. 8 p.m. $20-$75.
58 Below
504 58th St., Kenosha
- March 26 — Betsy Ade & the Well-Known Strangers with Spare Animals, 7:30 p.m. $10. Alternative pop rock.
George's Tavern
1201 N. Main St., Racine.
- March 17 — 500 Miles to Memphis & St. Patrick's Day party, 8-11 p.m. No cover. Punk rock.
- March 19 — Conscious Congress, 8-11 p.m. No cover. Funk.
- March 26 — Bronson Rock, 8 p.m. No cover. Rock, prog, jam.
Harbor Lite Yacht Club
559 State St., Racine
- March 19 — The Incorruptibles, 3-6:30 p.m. p.m. No cover.
Hiawatha Bar & Grill
9809 Durand Ave., Sturtevant. Call for cover charge.
- March 19 — The Now, 9 p.m. Rock.
- March 26 — Bad Boy, 8:30 p.m. Rock.
Hills Hotrod Hideout
4327 17th Ave., Kenosha
- March 19 — Pat Garrett and Dead Dog Creek, 8 p.m.
Inmoxicated
329 Main St., Racine
- March 25 — John Gay, 8-11 p.m. Solo acoustic Americana.
Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery
231 Main St., Racine
- March 17 — Celtic Gypsies, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.
Joey's Yardarm
920 Erie St., Racine
- March 17 — Jeff Ward, 7 p.m. Irish.
Kenosha Fusion
5014 Seventh Ave., Kenosha
- March 18 — Oscar Green, 9 p.m.
Lucci's Grandview
6929 39th Ave., Kenosha
- March 17 — Kenowhere Kilts Lite, 6 p.m.
Marci’s on Main
236 Main St., Racine
- March 19 — Celtic Gypsies, 3 p.m.
- March 20 — Jimmy LeRose, 3 p.m.
McAuliffe's Pub
3700 Meachem Road, Racine.
- March 17 — Andrew David Weber Band, 6-11 p.m. Irish.
- March 27 — Acoustic Music Session hosted by Jim McVeigh, 2-5 p.m.
Port of Kenosha
714 50th St., Kenosha
- March 18 — Warplot, Revel in Rot, Tongan Death Grip and Deathwish, 9 p.m.
Reefpoint Brew House
2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine. All shows 7:30-11:30 p.m. No cover.
- March 18 — Larry Anthony.
- March 19 — Fred Krubel.
- March 25 — Judson Brown.
- March 26 — Matt & Sadie.
Social on Sixth
324 Sixth St.
- March 19 — Live Irish session by Jim McVeigh, 6-8 p.m. No cover.
Taste of Soul 262
501 Sixth St., Racine
- March 18 — Chicken Grease Band, 9 p.m.
- March 25 — Clarissa The Sassy British Soul Singer & Pianist, 7 p.m.
Thirsty Horse Pub & Grill
12711 Bristol Road, Bristol
- March 19 — Boys and Toys, 8 p.m. Classic rock.
Union Park Tavern
4520 Eighth Ave., Kenosha. No cover.
- March 17 — Rhythm Dogs Blues Jam, 8 p.m.
- March 18 — Mykal Baas and The Delivery Men, 9 p.m.
- March 19 — Frank Falduto and the Patio-Daddi-os, 8 p.m.
- March 25 — 3-Wheel Drive, 8 p.m.
- March 26 — Roundabouts, 8 p.m.
Wyndham Garden Hotel Ballroom
125 Sixth Ave., Kenosha.
- March 19 — Simply Yacht Rock, 7:30 p.m. $7.
Want your music listed? Add it to the free Online Calendar of Events. Go to journaltimes.com/events.