LIVE MUSIC

Brat Stop
12304 75th St., Kenosha. Shows at 8:30 p.m. with $10 cover charge.
- March 5 — Beggars Banquet, 8:30 p.m.
- March 12 — Rok Brigade with Kung Fu & Whiskey, 8:30 p.m. Def Leppard tribute.
1175 Sports Park & Eatery
22840 Durand Ave., Dover. Go to 1175events.com.
- March 5 — FoCo, 9 p.m. $12 in advance, $15 at door. Tribute to Foreigner, Bad Co. & Badfinger.
- March 11 — From Ashes to New with Fire From the Gods, Blind Channel, Kingdom Collapse, Above Snakes. 7 p.m. $20-$75.
- March 12 — Bella Cain, 9 p.m. Country.
George's Tavern
1201 N. Main St., Racine..
- March 5 — The Delivery Men and Toke Magic, 8 p.m.-midnight. $5. Rock, psychedelic.
- March 12 — The Keg Stars with Husher, 8 p.m. No cover. Classic rock, originals.
Harbor Lite Yacht Club
559 State St., Racine
- March 12 — Albert Road, 3 p.m. Rock, pop, country.
Hiawatha Bar & Grill
9809 Durand Ave., Sturtevant. Call for cover charge.
- March 5 — Taunting Richard, 8 p.m.-midnight. Classic rock.
- March 6 — Norton Burgess, 2-5 p.m. Acoustic.
- March 12 — Identity Crisis, 8 p.m. Rock.
Kelly’s Bleachers II
7805 S. Loomis Road, Wind Lake. Call for cover charge.
- March 5 — Infinity, 9 p.m. Rock.
Reefpoint Brew House
2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine. All shows 7:30-11:30 p.m. No cover.
- March 4 — Serendipity.
- March 5 — Erica Renee Duo.
- March 11 — Summer Son Duo.
- March 12 — Stu the Piano Guy.
Route 20
14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville. Go to rte20.com.
- March 4 — Tallan's Open Jam, 8-11 p.m.
- March 5 — Ignescent with The Protest and American Arson, 7:30 p.m. $15. Rock.
Union Park Tavern
4520 Eighth Ave., Kenosha. No cover.
- March 5 — Mountains on the Moon, 9 p.m.-midnight.
