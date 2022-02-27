 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LIVE MUSIC

FoCo

FoCo, a tribute to Foreigner, Bad Co. and Badfinger, will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at 1175 Sports Park & Eatery, 22840 Durand Ave., Dover. Tickets cost $12 in advance or $15 at the door. Go to 1175events.com.

 JIM OBOS

Brat Stop

12304 75th St., Kenosha. Shows at 8:30 p.m. with $10 cover charge.

  • March 5 — Beggars Banquet, 8:30 p.m.
  • March 12 — Rok Brigade with Kung Fu & Whiskey, 8:30 p.m. Def Leppard tribute.

1175 Sports Park & Eatery

22840 Durand Ave., Dover. Go to 1175events.com.

  • March 5 — FoCo, 9 p.m. $12 in advance, $15 at door. Tribute to Foreigner, Bad Co. & Badfinger.
  • March 11 — From Ashes to New with Fire From the Gods, Blind Channel, Kingdom Collapse, Above Snakes. 7 p.m. $20-$75.
  • March 12 — Bella Cain, 9 p.m. Country.

George's Tavern

1201 N. Main St., Racine..

  • March 5 — The Delivery Men and Toke Magic, 8 p.m.-midnight. $5. Rock, psychedelic.
  • March 12 — The Keg Stars with Husher, 8 p.m. No cover. Classic rock, originals.

Harbor Lite Yacht Club

559 State St., Racine

  • March 12 — Albert Road, 3 p.m. Rock, pop, country.

Hiawatha Bar & Grill

9809 Durand Ave., Sturtevant. Call for cover charge.

  • March 5 — Taunting Richard, 8 p.m.-midnight. Classic rock.
  • March 6 — Norton Burgess, 2-5 p.m. Acoustic.
  • March 12 — Identity Crisis, 8 p.m. Rock.

Kelly’s Bleachers II

7805 S. Loomis Road, Wind Lake. Call for cover charge.

  • March 5 — Infinity, 9 p.m. Rock.

Reefpoint Brew House

2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine. All shows 7:30-11:30 p.m. No cover.

  • March 4 — Serendipity.
  • March 5 — Erica Renee Duo.
  • March 11 — Summer Son Duo.
  • March 12 — Stu the Piano Guy.

Route 20

14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville. Go to rte20.com.

  • March 4 — Tallan's Open Jam, 8-11 p.m.
  • March 5 — Ignescent with The Protest and American Arson, 7:30 p.m. $15. Rock.

Union Park Tavern

4520 Eighth Ave., Kenosha. No cover.

  • March 5 — Mountains on the Moon, 9 p.m.-midnight.

Want your music listed? Add it to the free Online Calendar of Events. Go to journaltimes.com/events.

