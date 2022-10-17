Angry Brothers Pub
6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant
- Oct. 22 — Albert Road, 8-11 p.m. No cover.
Brat Stop
12304 75th St., Kenosha. Shows at 8:30 p.m. with a $10 cover charge.
- Oct. 22 — Head’s All Empty.
1175 Sports Park & Eatery
22840 Durand Ave., Dover. Go to 1175events.com.
- Oct. 29 — Halloween Party & Costume Contest with music by Lunchmoney Bullies. 8 p.m. $10 & $20.
George's Tavern
1201 N. Main St., Racine
- Oct. 22 — Cruisin' Round, 9 p.m.-midnight. Folk, blues.
- Oct. 29 — Nightmare Asylum Halloween Bash with live music by Slaughter Party, Resistance and Anti-Everything, 9 p.m.-midnight. $5. Hard rock.
Hiawatha Bar & Grill
9809 Durand Ave., Sturtevant.
- Oct. 22 — Identity Crisis, 8 p.m. Rock.
- Oct. 29 — HalloWatha with live music by Weird Science, 8 p.m.
McAuliffe's Pub
3700 Meachem Road, Racine
- Oct. 22 — Venganza and 2 Ball Screwball, 8-11 p.m. Ska, punk, alt. rock.
Reefpoint Brew House
2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine. No cover.
- Oct. 21 — Haley Klinkhammer, 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Teezers
1936 Lathrop Ave., Racine
- Oct. 29 — Halloween Party with live music by Fall Hazard, 9 p.m. Cash prize for best costume.
Thirsty Horse Pub & Grill
12711 Bristol Road, Bristol
- Oct. 29 — Halloween party with music by Boys & Toys, 7:30 p.m. Classic rock.
TinCan Roadhouse
20715 Durand Ave., Union Grove
- Oct. 26 — Open dance with The Swing House Big Band, 7-9 p.m. No cover. Wing, fox trots, Latin, waltzes.
Spanky’s Sports Bar and Grill
485 S. Jefferson St., Waterford
- Oct. 29 — Halloween party, 7 p.m.-midnight. DJ Snack Daddy, Halloween Costume Contest, Halloween Party Bus with shuttle to Crazy Train and Lucky Mojo’s, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Union Park Tavern
4520 Eighth Ave., Kenosha. No cover.
- Oct. 19, 26 — Mark Paffrath Open Mic, 8-11 p.m.
- Oct. 20, 27 — Rhythm Dogs Blues Jam, 8:30-11:30 p.m.
- Oct. 21 — Would You Kindly?, 9 p.m.-midnight. Alternative rock.
- Oct. 22 — Jill Plaisted Band, 8-11 p.m. Rock, soul.
- Oct. 23, 30 — Piano jams with Cy, 4-7 p.m.
- Oct. 28 — Mitch Downey, 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
- Oct. 29 — Spooky New Orleans style party with tarot readers, 7 p.m.; Yves Francois (jazz), 8-11 p.m.; costume contest, 10 p.m.
