The Blue Rock
306 Sixth St., Racine
- June 8 — Reggae party with Drifting Roots, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. No cover.
Beachside Oasis
North Beach, 100 Kewaunee St., Racine. No cover.
- June 10 — Monkey's Uncle, 3 p.m.
- June 25 — Route 66 Belle City Band, 3 p.m.
- July 23 — A Touch of Gray, 2 p.m.
Buca's Bar & Grill
4234 Douglas Ave., Caledonia
- June 17 — Fall Hazard, 5-9 p.m.
Corner Connection
6961 Douglas Ave., Caledonia
People are also reading…
- July 1 — Fall Hazard, 6-9 p.m.
Corner House on the Lake
207 Gaslight Circle, Racine
- June 10 — The Best of Sinatra and Martin with Tom Martin, 6-9 p.m.
1175 Sports Park & Eatery
22840 Durand Ave., Dover. 8 p.m. doors. Go to 1175events.com.
- Aug. 11 — Drowning Pool. $25 & $65.
58 Below
504 58th St., Kenosha
- June 10 — Dom Fest, 11 a.m.-midnight, with music by Lynette and The Rock Daddies, Hindsight, Boys and Toys, 88 Mojo and Unusual Suspects and Rat Fink.
George's Tavern
1201 N. Main St., Racine. No cover unless otherwise listed.
- Mondays — Open Jam, 7-10 p.m.
- June 9 — Callous Wizard, The Rustix and Anti-Everything, 8 p.m.-midnight. Metal, punk.
- June 10 — WIIL Power, 9 p.m.-midnight. Rock.
Hob Nob
277 Sheridan Road, Kenosha
- Fridays — Dave Braun Trio, 7 p.m. Jazz.
McAuliffe's Pub
3700 Meachem Road, Racine
- June 15 — Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake) and Brandon Gibbs (Devil City Angels), 8 p.m. $20.
The Nash
522 Sixth St., Racine
- June 16 — A Touch of Gray, 7-10 p.m.
Pavle’s Lounge
1724 52nd St., Kenosha. No cover.
- June 9 — KM Kyle, 8 p.m.-midnight.
- June 10 — Slaughter Party, Ratbatspider, Die Monster Die and Crimson Grin, 8:30 p.m.-midnight.
- June 16 — Mykal Baas and the Delivery Men, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten
5555 Seventh St., Kenosha https://www.facebook.com/petsbiergarten/events
- June 10 — Alpine Blast, 5-9 p.m.
- June 11 — Nicole Nystrom, 2 p.m.
- June 17 — Fallon Schultz, 6-9 p.m. Country.
- June 18 — The Roundabouts, 3-6 p.m. Classic rock.
- June 24 — Big Style Brass Band, 6-9 p.m. New Orleans jazz.
- June 25 — Marr’Lo, 3-6 p.m.
- July 2 — Spare Animals, 3-6 p.m. Indie, folk.
- July 1 — Nicole Nystrom, 5 p.m. Country.
- July 3 — Brecken Miles, 6-9 p.m. Country.
- July 9 — Sipos & Young, 3-6 p.m. Variety.
- July 15 — Big Style Brass Band, 6-9 p.m. New Orleans jazz.
- July 16 — Brecken Miles, 3-6 p.m. Country.
- July 22 — Fallon Schultz, 6-9 p.m. Country.
- July 23 — Judd Brown, 3-6 p.m. Country.
- July 30 — The Brothers Quinn, 6-9 p.m. Folk.
- Aug. 5 — The Roundabouts, 6-9 p.m. Classic rock.
Reefpoint Brew House
2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine. No cover.
- July 9 — Sam Ness, 7:30 p.m.
Route 20
14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville. Go to rte20.com.
- June 24 — Trixter, 8 p.m. $10.
- July 9 — The Soap Girls, 7 p.m. $10.
- Aug. 16 — Smile Empty Soul, 7 p.m. $15.
Smoke’d on the Water
3 Fifth St., Racine
- June 10 — Smith-Nelson Project, 2-5 p.m.; Family Affair, 6-9 p.m.
- June 11 — Weird Science, 3-6 p.m. '80s dance.
- June 17 — Georgia Rae, 2-5 p.m., solo fiddle; From Any Angle, 6-9 p.m.
- June 18 — Victor Reid and VIP Funk Band, 3-6 p.m.
- June 24 — Full Flavor, 6-9 p.m. Rock.
- June 25 — Rhythm Dogs, 3-6 p.m.
- July 9 — A Touch of Gray, 3-6 p.m.
Spanky’s Sports Bar and Grill
485 S. Jefferson St., Waterford
- June 16-18 — SpankyPalooza Music Fest with live music, food trucks, raffles. Friday — Andrew Tilander, 3 p.m; Driving Miss Crazy, 6 p.m.; The Dawleys, 9:30 p.m. Saturday — Indigo Canyon, 11:30 a.m.; The Andy Brasher Band, 3 p.m.; Lunchmoney Bullies, 7 p.m. Sunday — Fiddleface, noon; Dirty Deuce, 4 p.m.
Union Park Tavern
4520 Eighth Ave., Kenosha. No cover.
- June 8, 15 — Rhythm Dogs Blues Jam, 8:30-11:30 p.m.
- June 9 — The Fugitives, 9 p.m.-midnight.
- June 10 — Grislier & the Daisy Pushers, 9 p.m.-midnight.
- June 11, 18, 25 — Piano Jams with Cy, 4-7 p.m.
- June 14, 21 — Mark Paffrath Open Mic, 8-11 p.m.
- June 16 — Twang Shui, 6-9 p.m.
Witts End
11601 Highway G, Caledonia. Bands 6-9 p.m. unless otherwise listed.
- June 13 — No Signal.
- June 20 — A Touch of Gray
- June 27 — Albert Road Band.
- July 11 — Rock Jam.
- July 18 — Jukebox Dave.
- July 25 — Dead Dog Creek.
- Aug. 1 — Tangled Chords.
- Aug. 8 — Monkey's Uncle.
- Aug. 15 — Good Ole Boys.
- Aug. 22 — Prodigal Sons
- Aug. 29 — A Touch of Gray.
Wyndham Garden Hotel Ballroom
5125 Sixth Ave., Kenosha. Go to https://happeningsmag.com.
- June 9 — Harmonix, 7:30 p.m.$12.
- June 11 — Simply Yacht Rock, 2 p.m., no cover.
- June 24 — The Sounds of Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. with Bill Serritella and Elliot Wimbush, 6-7:30 p.m., no cover; Pat McCurdy, 8 p.m., $10.
Want your music listed? Add it to the free Online Calendar of Events. Go to journaltimes.com/events.