Whitesnake’s Joel Hoekstra and Devil City Angels’ Brandon Gibbs have joined forces to form a powerhouse acoustic duo, playing limited dates in between working with their many other projects. They bring the show to McAuliffe's Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 15. Tickets cost $20. Their live duo performances are high-energy featuring a wide variety of material from bands that each of them has been a part of, along with innovative original music, and great stories from their respective careers.