 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lighthouse Run
0 comments

Lighthouse Run

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lighthouse Run photo for Summer Fun Guide

RACINE — Now in its 43rd year, the Racine Family YMCA's Lighthouse Run draws more than 4,000 participants and attendees each summer.

After a virtual event in 2020 because of COVID-19, Lighthouse Run will be back as a live event on Saturday, July 31. Proceeds, pledges and sponsorships for this event benefit the YMCA's Strong Communities annual campaign to support our youth and family programs.

Participants can choose from four routes: 2-mile or 4-mile fun run; 4-mile or 10-mile competitive runs. Awards are given to the top four male and female finishers in the 13 age groups in the 4-and 10-mile runs

The day is also filled with health-related family activities including the annual Kids Race, Mascot Race, Healthy Kids Day, Healthy Living Market and live music.

Watch for race and registration updates on the YMCA website, https://ymcaracine.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center
Listing

SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center

RACINE — The SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center at Pritchard Park is expected to reopen this year in accordance with public health guidelines…

+3
Country Thunder
Listing

Country Thunder

Country Thunder plans to return to the Town of Randall festival site from July 15-18 in a big way: with Dustin Lynch kicking off the bash and Blake Shelton closing up a four-day lineup as big as a 10-gallon hat.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News