RACINE — Now in its 43rd year, the Racine Family YMCA's Lighthouse Run draws more than 4,000 participants and attendees each summer.

After a virtual event in 2020 because of COVID-19, Lighthouse Run will be back as a live event on Saturday, July 31. Proceeds, pledges and sponsorships for this event benefit the YMCA's Strong Communities annual campaign to support our youth and family programs.

Participants can choose from four routes: 2-mile or 4-mile fun run; 4-mile or 10-mile competitive runs. Awards are given to the top four male and female finishers in the 13 age groups in the 4-and 10-mile runs

The day is also filled with health-related family activities including the annual Kids Race, Mascot Race, Healthy Kids Day, Healthy Living Market and live music.

Watch for race and registration updates on the YMCA website, https://ymcaracine.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0