RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these free programs:

The 2022 Summer Reading program starts June 1. This year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities.” Visit the Racine Public Library website, sign up for the newsletter or follow the library’s social media for upcoming programs. Participants log their reading to earn badges and prizes. Get started at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.org.

Lunch Break at the Library, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, May 25. Every Wednesday, the library will host food trucks in the circle of Library Drive. The first food truck will be The Dish’s new truck, Blue Badger Grill. Follow the library on social media to see the schedule of upcoming trucks.

David H.B. Drake “Blowin’ in the Wind” Concert, 6 p.m. Thursday, May 26. A sing-along concert of favorite classic folk songs of the 1950s and 1960s. The program is done with PowerPoint slides to encourage the audience to sing along.

Summer Scares (register by June 3). Participants read three spooky titles throughout the summer and discuss with fellow horror fans. There are reading lists for middle grades, young adults and adults. There will also be some activities about all things scary and spooky.

The library will be closed Monday, May 30, in observance of Memorial Day.

Register for library programs by calling 262-636-9217, via the website at RacineLibrary.info or by visiting the library. The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

