RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARYRACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these events:

Who Gets to Vote: Book Discussion, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, via Zoom. Join virtually to discuss the book, “The Soul of America: Battle for our Better Angels” by Jon Meacham.

“We Love Gardening,” 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26. Children will learn about nutrition, foods, and gardening while doing a simple craft.

Cars and Drones, for tweens, 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 23. Learn how to program and pilot robotic cars and drones.

“Teen Craft and Chat: Handmade Buttons,” 4 p.m. Thursday, March 24.

“Internet Search Tools,” for adults, 2 p.m. March 22 and 26.

Retro Gaming Night, 6-9 p.m. Friday, March 25, doors open at 5:45 p.m. and close at 6:15 p.m. Play NES and SNES classics from the ‘80s and ‘90s on the Nintendo Switch and other retro gaming consoles. Oregon Trail tournament, giant chess and capture the flag. Registration required.

125th Anniversary Trivia Night, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, March 26. Tickets include a catered dinner from Captain Mike’s and one pint of beer or a glass of wine. Trivia questions will focus on general knowledge and literature. Single tickets are $30 and tables of eight are priced at $200. Tickets can be purchased at RacineLibrary.info.

Register for library programs by calling 262-636-9217, via the website at RacineLibrary.info or by visiting the library at 75 Seventh St. The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Saturday.

