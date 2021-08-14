LIBRARY PROGRAMS

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these programs and services:
Middle School Book Discussion, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, outside on the hill.
Young Adult Book Discussion, 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, via Zoom.
Adult Book Discussion, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, via Zoom.
Anti-Racism Book Group, 1 p.m. Mondays via Zoom. The weekly book group picks, reads and discusses books on the topics of racism and black culture. To join, email melissa.donaldson@racinelibrary.info.
Fall Literacy Festival, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, patron parking lot. Patrons can celebrate National Library Card Sign-Up Month with the Racine Unified School District. The festival will feature live farm animals provided by 4-H, literacy fun, crafts, storytimes, yard games, book trivia, raffle prizes, more than 30 vendors, live music and food trucks. Patrons can earn raffle tickets by showing their library card or when they sign up for a card.
Services
Printing fees: Color print, 50 cents; black and white print and copies, 10 cents. Scanning and faxing will remain free of charge.
Bookmobile open for browsing — one/family party at a time for a 15-minute visit. Holds may be requested to be placed on the bookmobile.
The library will be returning to pre-covid hours Sept. 7: Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Call Center: Patrons with reference questions can call or text 262-636-9217 or email racine_reference@racinelibrary.info. Staff is available 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
Digital library card: People can sign up for a digital library card at racinelibrary.info. A temporary number will be issued immediately after registration.
Bookmobile at events: Racine Zoo Car Show, Sunday, Aug. 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St. (admission $5); Back-to-School Back Pack Give Away, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Mitchell School, 2713 Drexel Ave.; Urban League of Kenosha & Racine Health Fair Saturday, Aug. 28, 1-4 p.m., at Dr. John Bryant Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive.
A sign language interpreter is available with one week’s notice. Masks are required to be worn in all city buildings; the library is a city building. For information, call the library’s business office at 262-636-9170.
BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering these events and classes:
“Medicare 101,” 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17. Informational class for those getting ready to register for Medicare.
“Landlord and Tenant Rights & Responsibilities,” 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18. Jeff Kersten from the Wisconsin Bureau of Consumer Protection will speak on legal rights for tenants and landlords in Wisconsin.
“Epilepsy and Seizures,” 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24. Elizabeth Freeman of Epilepsy Families Southeast Wisconsin will provide an overview of epilepsy and seizures as well as information about seizure recognition and first aid.
For more information or to register for a program, call 262-342-1130 or go to burlingtonlibrary.org.