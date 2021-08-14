LIBRARY PROGRAMS

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these programs and services:

Middle School Book Discussion, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, outside on the hill.

Young Adult Book Discussion, 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, via Zoom.

Adult Book Discussion, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, via Zoom.

Anti-Racism Book Group, 1 p.m. Mondays via Zoom. The weekly book group picks, reads and discusses books on the topics of racism and black culture. To join, email melissa.donaldson@racinelibrary.info.

Fall Literacy Festival, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, patron parking lot. Patrons can celebrate National Library Card Sign-Up Month with the Racine Unified School District. The festival will feature live farm animals provided by 4-H, literacy fun, crafts, storytimes, yard games, book trivia, raffle prizes, more than 30 vendors, live music and food trucks. Patrons can earn raffle tickets by showing their library card or when they sign up for a card.

Services

Printing fees: Color print, 50 cents; black and white print and copies, 10 cents. Scanning and faxing will remain free of charge.