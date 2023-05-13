RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is hosting the following events:

Driver's License Reinstatement Clinic with LIFT Wisconsin, 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, May 16. Participants can meet with an attorney to reinstate their driver's licenses. Registration is required. To book a 30-minute time slot, go to TinyURL.com/LIFTWIRacineClinic

Continuing Education Resources with the Education Opportunity Center, 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, May 16. Participants can visit with a representative of the Educational Opportunity Center for free guidance and information about continuing their education.

"Cutting the Cord: From Cable to Streaming," 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, May 16. Participants will learn how to disconnect from traditional cable and how to get started with streaming services.

Coffee and Conversation, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18. An open space to meet people with diverse views and a shared passion for engaging with others.

Journey to Awareness with Racine Friendship Clubhouse," noon to 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 19. In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, participants can visit the Racine Friendship Clubhouse's table to learn about mental illness. They can spin the feeling wheel, pick up a ribbon and join in a community coloring project.

Senior Movie Day: "Ford vs. Ferrari," for ages 55 and older, noon to 2 p.m. Friday, May 19.

Health and Family Resource Fair, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20. Visitors can explore resources for everyone in the family offered by more than 30 community organizations. There will be free refreshments, swag and raffles. Raffle participants must be present to win when the results are announced at 1 p.m.

Renovation Celebration and Open House, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20. After a year of construction, the Racine Public Library's second floor is transformed and ready for patrons to explore. Visitors can stop in the Innovation Lab to learn about STEAM, visit TeenScene to explore activities for young adult visitors and pick up a new skill from the Beyond Books Collection.

The Racine Public Library and mobile libraries will be closed Monday, May 29. Social services as well as phone and chat support will not be available.

Go to racinelibrary.info/calendar or call 262-636-9217 for storytimes and other ongoing events. The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.