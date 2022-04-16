RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these free programs:
- "3D Printing Basics," for grades four to eight, 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 20.
- "Spice it Up! Ginger," open hours Wednesday, April 20. Visit the reference desk to pick up a sample of the spice of the month.
- Chess Club, 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 20. Jeffrey Garcia, a U.S. Chess Federation member, will teach attendees how to play chess or help them find an opponent.
- Spring Poetry, 6 p.m. Thursday, April 21, via Zoom. Learn about the relationship between poetry and spring.
- American Red Cross Blood Drive, 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 19. The state of Wisconsin is experiencing a severe blood shortage. To register, go to RedCrossBlood.org.
- Black Pointe Estates Lost Lake Geneva, 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, via Zoom. Chris Brookes of Black Point Estate will tell the stories of famous, but now gone, historical homes and buildings of the Lake Geneva area.
- "Finding Your True Power, a WWBIC Event," 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 19. Professor Ellen Hauser of Carthage College shares how to turn disempowerment into empowerment.
- "Community Viewing of Dr. Ibram X. Kendi Talk at UW-Parkside," 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, followed up by a talkback from local leaders on racial justice issues.
- "Landlord and Tenant Rights & Responsibilities," 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, via Zoom (registration required).
- Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 22-23. The public can shop from more than 10,000 books, DVDs, CDs, art, toys and games at a discount. Early access for members if 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, April 21 (new members welcome).
Register for library programs by calling 262-636-9217, via the website at RacineLibrary.info or by visiting the library at 75 Seventh St. The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Saturday.
