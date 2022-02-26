LIBRARY PROGRAMS

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these programs:
- Make Stuff Series: "Engrave a Wooden Tag," 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, via Zoom. Participants design a personalized wooden tag to engrave on the librar's laser engraver. They will be shown how to use Google Drawing to make their tag and how to email it to the library team.
- "How to Drink a Beer" with Michael Rehberg, 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, via Zoom. Participants will learn about the evolution of today's craft brews.
- "Scratch Jr. 101," for grades K-3, 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 2. Participants will be introduced to coding using the software Scratch.
- "Digital Tile Art," 5 p.m. Thursday, March 3. Participants will learn how to create an image using Google Drawing, and library staff will use the laser engraver to engrave it on a tile to take home.
- "Scratch 101," for grades 4-8, 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5. Participants will be introduced to coding using the software Scratch.
- "Internet Safety," 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, or 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5.
Programs are at the library unless otherwise listed. Registration is required; call 262-636-9217 or go to racinelibrary.info. Visit the website for storytimes and other ongoing library events. The library is open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday.