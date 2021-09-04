 Skip to main content
LIBRARY PROGRAMS
Library books

BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering these programs:

“Medicare Advantage Plan vs. Medicare Supplement Plan,”6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9.

“Gardening Class” with Tina Denning, master gardener,” 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15. The topic is “Composting.”

“Art for Adults with Carl and Mary Anders,” 1 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 18 and 25. Supplies are provided.

For more information or to register for a program, call 262-342-1130 or go to burlingtonlibrary.org.

