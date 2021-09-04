LIBRARY PROGRAMS

BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering these programs:
“Medicare Advantage Plan vs. Medicare Supplement Plan,”6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9.
“Gardening Class” with Tina Denning, master gardener,” 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15. The topic is “Composting.”
“Art for Adults with Carl and Mary Anders,” 1 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 18 and 25. Supplies are provided.
For more information or to register for a program, call 262-342-1130 or go to burlingtonlibrary.org.