RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is hosting the following events:

Monthly Health Pop-Up with Aurora Health Care, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, May 8. Provides free blood pressure screenings, health-themed swag, and health information and resources.

“Tips and Tricks for Searching the Internet,” 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, May 9.

Senior Dominoes: Chicken Foot, for ages 55 and older, 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 11.

Spring gardening class for beginners, “Growing Blueberries in Containers & Trenches,” 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 13. Vijai Pandian, horticulture extension educator, will provide details on how to grow blueberries in alternative soil media, how to choose the best varieties for containers and trench systems and when to fertilize blueberries.

Racine Public Library cardholders can now check out one-day state park passes (while supplies last). Visit the first-floor front desk to pick up a park pass kit including maps, stickers and accessibility information. Each pass is valid for one car to visit any state park, forest or recreation area in Wisconsin.

The Racine Public Library and mobile libraries will be closed Friday, May 12, and Monday, May 29. Social services as well as phone and chat support will not be available.

Go to racinelibrary.info/calendar or call 262-636-9217 for storytimes and other ongoing events. The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.