RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these free programs:

Tech help appointments, 1 p.m. Thursday, May 5. Call 262-619-2560 to reserve a spot.

Spring into Summer Literacy Fest, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 14, circle of Library Drive and the patron lot. The public is invited to stop by for storytimes, games, information about summer camps and sports, job opportunities for students, summer school registration and sign up for the Racine Public Library’s summer reading program.

Hoopla has joined the Racine Public Library’s offerings for patrons. Hoopla is a platform where patrons can stream and access audiobooks, e-books, comics, graphic novels, movies, television episodes, music albums and BingePasses, available in 10 different languages. To learn more, visit RacineLibrary.info/hoopla.

Register for library programs by calling 262-636-9217, via the website at RacineLibrary.info or by visiting the library. The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Submit library news to Loreen Mohr, Journal Times community coordinator, at Lmohr@journaltimes.com. The deadline for submission is noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0