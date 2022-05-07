RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these free programs:

Maker Monday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, May 9. The Innovation Lab will be open for patrons to try the 3D printers, laser engravers, virtual reality, drones and gaming systems.

“Saving Sadie: How a Dog No One Wanted Inspired the World,” 4 p.m. Thursday, May 12.

Spring into Summer Literacy Fest, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 14, circle of Library Drive and the patron lot. The public is invited to stop by for storytimes, games, information about summer camps and sports, job opportunities for students and summer school registration. They can sign up for the library’s summer reading program.

2022 STEAM at Home Challenge, May 14-Aug. 31. Participants complete STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) related tasks to stretch their knowledge and possibly win a prize. The more tasks completed, the more tickets earned for raffle baskets. Prizes include a work-from-home computer set, a robotics set or a Raspberry Pi kit. Go to RacineLibrary.BeanStack.org/reader365.

The library and Bookmobile will be closed on Friday, May 13.

Register for library programs by calling 262-636-9217, via the website at RacineLibrary.info or by visiting the library. The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

