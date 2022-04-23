RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these free programs:

“Adult Craft: Bird Feeders,” 6 p.m. Monday, April 25.

Teen Craft and Chat, for grades 6-12, 4 p.m. Thursday, April 28. Participants will make a goldfish-in-a-jar necklace.

“Between Normality and Terror: Everyday Life in Nazi Germany” with Anette Isaacs, 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, via Zoom. German born and raised, Isaacs holds master’s degrees in American studies, political science and history. She will be using her extensive knowledge of her home country’s history to speak on the role of government surveillance and brutality, but also explore what daily life was like for ordinary citizens in 1930s Germany. Viewing history through education, employment and cultural expression, she will show how German people were oscillating between normality and terror and how the Nazis were able to turn Germany into a brutal and horrific dictatorship.

Author Talk, 6 p.m. Thursday, April 28. Candace Sanchez will read an excerpt from her book, “Unspoken.” Following the reading, BeLEAF Survivors will present the 2022 Sexual Assault Awareness Month awards then facilitate a speak-out for attendees.

Hoopla has joined the Racine Public Library’s offerings for patrons. Hoopla is a platform where patrons can stream and access audiobooks, e-books, comics, graphic novels, movies, television episodes, music albums and BingePasses, available in 10 different languages. To learn more, visit RacineLibrary.info/hoopla.

Register for library programs by calling 262-636-9217, via the website at RacineLibrary.info or by visiting the library at 75 Seventh St. The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Saturday.

