RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these events:

Ruff Readers, for grades K-five, 4-5 p.m. April 3-6 (every Monday through Thursday through April 20). Children practice their reading skills with a canine friend. Bookings are 15 minutes for a single child and must be reserved one week in advance.

While April 28 and 29 are open to the public, April 27 is an early access date for members only. You can become a member online by visiting RacineLibrary.info/friends, or you can sign up at the library during the sale. The membership cost is as low as $10 for individuals or $15 for families and lasts a year.

Saturday Movies, 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8. The film will be a 2021 sci-fi thriller starring Keanu Reaves.

"Cutting the Cord: From Cable to Streaming," 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, April 4.

Senior Bingo, for adults 55 and older, 10-11 a.m. Thursday, April 6.

The Friends of the Racine Public Library are seeking donations of books, movies, video games, toys, board games, puzzles and other items for their upcoming spring book sale to support the library. To learn more about what items are accepted, visit RacineLibrary.info/donation-policy.

The Techmobile will be replacing the Bookmobile at its usual stops while the Bookmobile is under maintenance. For the full schedule of stops, visit RacineLibrary.info/libary-go.

Go to racinelibrary.info/calendar or call 262-636-9217 for storytimes and other ongoing events. The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.