 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LIBRARY PROGRAMS

LIBRARY PROGRAMS

  • 0
Library books

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these programs:

  • Tales for Tots, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, via Facebook Live and YouTube.
  • "Create a Resume," 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8.
  • "Cutting the Cord," 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9. Explains what's needed for a streaming service instead of cable.
  • Musical Storytime, 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, via YouTube.
  • Minecraft Club, for grades four to 12, 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, via Google Meet.
  • "Scratch 101," 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. Middle schoolers can explore the world of coding by creating their own video game in Scratch.
  • Anime and Manga Club, 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, via Zoom.

Programs are at the library unless otherwise listed. Registration is required; call 262-636-9217 or go to racinelibrary.info. Visit the website for storytimes and other ongoing library events.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News