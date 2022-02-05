LIBRARY PROGRAMS

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these programs:
- Tales for Tots, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, via Facebook Live and YouTube.
- "Create a Resume," 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8.
- "Cutting the Cord," 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9. Explains what's needed for a streaming service instead of cable.
- Musical Storytime, 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, via YouTube.
- Minecraft Club, for grades four to 12, 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, via Google Meet.
- "Scratch 101," 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. Middle schoolers can explore the world of coding by creating their own video game in Scratch.
- Anime and Manga Club, 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, via Zoom.
Programs are at the library unless otherwise listed. Registration is required; call 262-636-9217 or go to racinelibrary.info. Visit the website for storytimes and other ongoing library events.