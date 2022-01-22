LIBRARY PROGRAMS

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these programs:
- Tales for Tots, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, via Facebook Live and YouTube. Children's books are read out loud.
- Musical Storytime, 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, via YouTube.
- Craft and Chat, for grades six to 12, 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, via Zoom. Craft kit pick-up is Jan. 24-28. Craft supplies, tutorials and snacks are supplied. January's theme is "Remix."
- "Android 101," 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, via Zoom. Android tips and tricks are shared.
- Internet Safety, for adults, 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, via Zoom. Participants learn how to browse the Internet safely.
- Young Writer’s Guild, for ages 8-18, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, via Zoom. Are you always writing your next story or crafting a new poem? How about working on the line art for your latest graphic novel? This program is for youth who want to talk shop, share their works in progress, hone their skills or just commiserate about the pain of writer's block.
Registration is required; call 262-636-9217 or go to racinelibrary.info. Visit the website for storytimes and other ongoing library events.