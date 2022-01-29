LIBRARY PROGRAMS

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these programs:
- Tales for Tots, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, via Facebook Live and YouTube.
- Young Writer’s Guild, for ages 8-18, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, via Zoom. Are you always writing your next story or crafting a new poem? How about working on the line art for your latest graphic novel? This program is for youth who want to talk shop, share their works in progress, hone their skills or just commiserate about the pain of writer's block.
- "Cutting the Cord," 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1. Participants will learn how to cut traditional cable services for other services like streaming.
- "iPad 101," 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2. Participants learn the basics of how to use an iPad.
- Musical Storytime, 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, via YouTube.
- "Create Your Own Laser-Engraved Valentine’s Day Card," 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, via Zoom. People create a Valentine's Day card and then the library will have it laser engraved.
- Tech Help Drop-in, 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3. Technology questions are answered.
Programs are at the library unless otherwise listed. Registration is required; call 262-636-9217 or go to racinelibrary.info. Visit the website for storytimes and other ongoing library events.