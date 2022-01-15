LIBRARY PROGRAMS

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these virtual events:

Tales for Tots, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18. Children’s books are read out loud.

Musical Storytime, 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13.

Dungeons and Dragons Club, for grades six to 12, 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20. Dungeon Master Michael will guide participants through a scenario to solve with skills, puzzles and lively storytelling.

“Libby 101,” for adults, 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19. Participants will be shown you how to check out ebooks and audiobooks using the Libby app.

“Create Your Own 3D Printed Lightsaber,” 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20. Participants will create their own 3D-printed lightsaber using Tinkercad.

“English Reading Practice,” 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20. Practice English by reading and discussing poems and short stories out loud. All levels of English language learners are welcome. Register by emailing Jessie.Carpiaux@RacineLibrary.info.

The Racine Public Library and the Bookmobile will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The library will resume its regular hours on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The library’s Feb. 26 Winterfest will move to a fully virtual format. While the library does not anticipate changing the format of events after February, further updates will be issued depending on the course of the pandemic.

To find links for programs, go to RacineLibrary.info/news-events. Call 262-636-9217 for more information.

BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering these events:

“Native Woodland Culture” with storyteller Skip Twardosz, 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16. Twardosz is of Potawatomi descent and is a singer and traditional dancer. He is a former member of the Chicago American Indian Center and was a spiritual elder for Sacred Circle Native Student Organization at UW-Parkside.

For more information, call 262-342-1140 or go to burlingtonlibrary.org.

