LIBRARY PROGRAMS

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these free programs:

“Cutting the Cord,” 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 29. Learn how to get started with streaming services.

“Senior Scams,” 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 30. A Bureau of Consumer Protection representative will present information on the latest scams and frauds targeting senior citizens.

“Backyard Chickens with Angie Molina,” 6 p.m. Thursday, March 31. Attendees will learn about the permits necessary to have chickens in Racine, how to get started with raising chickens and the general care of backyard fowl.

“Climate Change and Militarism,” noon Friday, April 1. A call for bold and decisive actions to address the climate emergency.

Register for library programs by calling 262-636-9217, via the website at RacineLibrary.info or by visiting the library at 75 Seventh St. The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Saturday.

Submit library news to Loreen Mohr, Journal Times community coordinator, at Lmohr@journaltimes.com. The deadline for submission is noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday.

