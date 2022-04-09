RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these free programs:

Y.A.L.L: Bad Art Night, for grades 4-12, 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 11.

Meet the Representatives, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, via Zoom. Join Aldermen John Tate II, Jody Spencer and a few others on Zoom to ask about their positions, their policies and who they are as people.

The library now has a seed library open for browsing that was developed in partnership with Foodwise Extension Racine. The library will host an opening reception garden storytime at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 14, to commemorate the seed library.

Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 22-23. The public can shop from more than 10,000 books, DVDs, CDs, art, toys and games at a discount. Early access for members if 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, April 21 (new members welcome).

Register for library programs by calling 262-636-9217, via the website at RacineLibrary.info or by visiting the library at 75 Seventh St. The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Saturday.

BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, in collaboration with Extension Racine County and Love Inc., are offering a free parenting series. Classes are:

"Emotional Coaching," 6 p.m. Thursday, April 21. A positive way adults can teach children about emotions while demonstrating understanding and compassion regarding a child’s strong feelings.

"Parenting the Spirited Child — Understanding Your Child’s Personality, 6 p.m. Thursday, May 19. Research shows that spirited kids are wired to be more intense, sensitive, perceptive and persistent, as well as more uncomfortable with change. Strategies to support spirited children will be discussed.

Classes will be held at the library, 166 E. Jefferson St. Youth programs for children ages 4-12 will be offered at the same time. Parenting sessions will be taught be Extension Racine County staff Sarah Hawks and Pam Wedig-Kirsch. Youth Programs will be run by Val Lura with Love Inc. and Burlington Library staff.

Registration is required; go to burlingtonlibrary.org/programs.

Submit library news to Loreen Mohr, Journal Times community coordinator, at Lmohr@journaltimes.com. The deadline for submission is noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday.

