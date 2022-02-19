LIBRARY PROGRAMS

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these programs:

Who Gets to Vote: Book Giveaway of “The Soul of America.” Copies of the bestselling novel, “The Soul of America,” will be available for pickup on a first-come basis.

Maker Monday Take-and-Make, drop-in during open hours Monday, Feb. 21.

Discussing Jon Meacham’s “The Soul of America,” 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, via Zoom. The author helps to understand the present moment in American politics and life by looking back at critical times in our history when hope overcame division and fear. Registration is required.

Teen Craft & Chat: Anti-Valentine’s Day for ages 13-18. Craft pick-up Feb. 21-25; YouTube tutorial posts at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25; Zoom crafting session at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25.

“Internet Search Tools,” 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23. The best Internet search techniques will be discussed.

Winterfest, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, in circle of Library Drive in heated open-air tent. Librarians will tell stories around the fire and hand out samples of crafts to take home. The Friends of the Racine Public Library will host a book sale, and local crafters will sell bookmarks and knit hats and gloves. At 11 a.m., Prof. Claus Anderson from the University of Wisconsin will give a talk on the Danish quality of hygge, a traditional sense of coziness, conviviality, wellness and contentment.

Programs are at the library unless otherwise listed. Registration is required; call 262-636-9217 or go to racinelibrary.info. Visit the website for storytimes and other ongoing library events. The library is open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., and Music Matters is hosting The Donna Woodall Group at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. Donna Woodall will discuss the roots of jazz music and perform timeless standards from legendary jazz artists. Registration is requested. Call 262-342-1140 or go to burlingtonlibrary.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0