LIBRARY PROGRAMS

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these programs:

Maker Monday Take-and-Make, open hours Monday, March 7. People can stop by for a take-and-make gift from the library’s digital services and innovation team (first-come, first-serve).

STEAM Storytime, 10 a.m. Monday, March 7. A storytime that focuses on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, and an activity.

TBR or Not TBR, for grades two to five, 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 9. There’s no reading assignment for this book club. Instead, youth just show up and tell what they’ve been reading lately.

“Cars and Drones,” for grades 4-8, 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 9. Youth will be shown how to program and pilot robotic cars and drones.

Craft Time for You and Me, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12. Tote bags will be created.

125th Anniversary Trivia Night fundraiser, 7 p.m. Saturday, March 26. Tickets cost $30 each or a table of eight for $200. Featuring a night of trivia, catered dinner from Captain Mikes and one pint of beer or a glass of wine. The trivia questions will be facilitated by American Pub Quiz and will focus on general knowledge and literature. For tickets, go to racineLibrary.info.

“iPad 101,” 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 8. Bring own device and passwords.

“Who Gets to Vote?,” 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, via Zoom. Participants will hear from local community leaders on topics surrounding voting and various specific populations such as formerly incarcerated persons, college students and elderly people in special care facilities.

March programs and storytimes will now meet in person. The library’s other services continue to be available for in-person use during open hours.

Registration is required for programs; call 262-636-9217 or go to racinelibrary.info. Visit the website for storytimes and other ongoing library events. The library is open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

