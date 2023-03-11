RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these events:

Ruff Readers, for grades K-five, 4-5 p.m. March 13-16 (every Monday through Thursday through April 20). Children practice their reading skills with a canine friend. Bookings are 15 minutes for a single child and must be reserved one week in advance.

“School’s Out! Craft Gathering with Miss Keiko,” 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, March 17.

“Thoughtful Words: The Power of Poetry,” for ages 16 and older, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 15. Workshops include poetry readings, writing sessions and chances for people to share their work. Registration is recommended.

Teen Craft and Chat, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16.

A-Brie to Disa-Brie, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, March 16. Participants talk about books, podcasts, shows, etc.

“iPad 101,” for adults, 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 14.

Sip and Swipe with the ADRC, for ages 55 and older, 10-11 a.m. Friday, March 17.

Senior Movie Day: “Cyrano,” noon-2:30 p.m. Friday, March 17.

The techmobile will be replacing the bookmobile at its usual stops while the bookmobile is under maintenance. For the full schedule of stops, please visit RacineLibrary.info/libary-go.

Library staff have restocked with new herb and vegetable seeds for the 2023 growing season. Patrons can take some home by visiting the seed library on the second floor. Seeds are free and no checkout is required.

Go to racinelibrary.info/calendar or call 262-636-9217 for storytimes and other ongoing events. The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.