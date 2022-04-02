RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these free programs:
- The library now has a seed library open for browsing that was developed in partnership with Foodwise Extension Racine. The library will host an opening reception garden storytime at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 14, to commemorate the seed library.
- "Intro to Home Gardening," 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, via Zoom (go to RacineLibrary.info for link). Participants will learn how to start a home garden and can ask questions.
- Tech Help, 1 p.m. Thursday, April 7. Call 262-619-2560 to reserve a spot.
- YALL: Bad Art Night, for grades four to 12, 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 11. It's time to embrace your inner artist — the one who can barely draw a straight line. Together, participants will create terrible portraits, craft statues from unconventional materials and look on in horror at the results of blind sculpting.
- Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 22-23. The public can shop from more than 10,000 books, DVDs, CDs, art, toys and games at a discount. Early access for members if 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, April 21 (new members welcome).
Register for library programs by calling 262-636-9217, via the website at RacineLibrary.info or by visiting the library at 75 Seventh St. The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Saturday.
