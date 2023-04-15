RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these events:
- Ruff Readers, for grades K-five, 4-5 p.m. April 17-20. Children practice their reading skills with a canine friend. Bookings are 15 minutes for a single child and must be reserved one week in advance.
- Coffee and Conversation, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18. This is an open space to meet people with diverse views and a shared passion for engaging with others. Each month will offer different topics, activities and possible guest speakers.
- Driver's License Reinstatement Clinic with LIFT Wisconsin, 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, April 18. People can work with an attorney from LIFT WI to reinstate their driver's license. Registration is required; visit TinyURL.com/LIFTWIRacineClinic to book a 30-minute slot.
- "iPad 101," 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, April 18.
- Spice it Up, Wednesday, April 19, while supplies last. A spice packet with recipe ideas.
- A-Brie to Disa-Brie, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, April 20. Participants meet monthly to try a new cheese and to talk about a book, podcast, show, movie, etc.
- Senior Movie Day, for ages 55 and older, noon-2:30 p.m. Friday, April 21. "Cave Rescue" will be shown.
People are also reading…
The Techmobile will be replacing the Bookmobile at its usual stops while the Bookmobile is under maintenance. For the full schedule of stops, visit RacineLibrary.info/libary-go.
Go to racinelibrary.info/calendar or call 262-636-9217 for storytimes and other ongoing events. The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Submit library news to Loreen Mohr, Journal Times community coordinator, at Lmohr@journaltimes.com. The deadline for submission is noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday.