LIBRARY PROGRAMS

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these free events:

StoryWalk, “My Many Colored Days,” 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, on the library lawn. Parents can enjoy a walk with their child reading “My Many Colored Days.” Through the story, they will be introduced to emotion with rhyme and picture.

“Japanese Calligraphy,” for grades two to six, 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at the library. Masks and registration are required.

Lunch Break at the Library, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, July 14. Frankie’s Food Truck, East View Coffee Co, & Reid’s Roasted Corn will be parked in the circle of Library Drive.

Scratch Class, for teens, 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, on Google Meet. Participants will learn how to code, design, and create your very own computer game. Registration is required.

Minecraft Club, for grades six to 12, 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, on Google Meet. Must have Java Minecraft to participate. Registration is required.

To register for an event or for more information, go to racinelibrary.info or call 262-636-9217.