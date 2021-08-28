LIBRARY PROGRAMS

First Chapter Friday, 1 p.m. Fridays, Sept. 3-Dec. 24. Librarians read the first chapter from some of their favorite books.

Crafts for Kids, 10 a.m. Saturdays, Sept. 4-Dec. 18. Librarians will show attendees how to make something new out of things they have at home.

Fall Literacy Festival, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, patron parking lot. Patrons can celebrate National Library Card Sign-Up Month with the Racine Unified School District. The festival will feature live farm animals provided by 4-H, literacy fun, crafts, storytimes, yard games, book trivia, raffle prizes, more than 30 vendors, live music and food trucks. Patrons can earn raffle tickets by showing their library card or when they sign up for a card.

A sign language interpreter is available with one week’s notice. Masks are required to be worn in all city buildings; the library is a city building. For information, call the library’s business office at 262-636-9170.

BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering these events and classes: