RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., is offering these events:

Y.A.L.L: Trivia Night, for ages 13-18, 4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10. Participants can test their knowledge of all things pop culture whether its music, television or Internet phenomena.

“Maker Monday,” 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10. The Innovation Lab will be open all day for people to try the 3D printers, laser engravers, virtual reality, drones and gaming systems.

Tales for Tots, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11. A children’s books is read out loud. Participants should bring a towel or blanket. No registration required.

“Scratch 101,” for grades 4-8, 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11. Participants explore the world of coding by creating their own video game in the program Scratch.

“Computer Basics,” for adults, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11. Participants will learn how to use the Windows operating system.

“Internet Search Tools,” for adults, 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12. Participants will learn about Internet search techniques.

Family Storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12. No registration required.

“TBR or Not TBR,” for grades 2-5, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12. There’s no reading assignment for this book club. Participants just show up and talk about what they’ve been reading lately.

Musical Storytime, 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13. No registration required.

Open Robotics Lab, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. Children can try their had at robotics. The library has robots like Dash Dot, Ozobot and more.

COVID-19 Walk-in Vaccination Clinic for all ages, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Also offered Feb. 5.

Unless otherwise listed, registration is required for library programs by calling 262-636-9217, via the website at RacineLibrary.info or by visiting the library.

BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering these events:

“String Art — Valentine Day Edition,” for ages 10 and above, 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. Ages 10-13 must be accompanied by an adult. Participants will design their own layout or use a cutout.

Afternoon Book Club, 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13. “Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides will be discussed.

“Native Woodland Culture” with storyteller Skip Twardosz, 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16. Twardosz is of Potawatomi descent and is a singer and traditional dancer. He is a former member of the Chicago American Indian Center and was a spiritual elder for Sacred Circle Native Student Organization at UW-Parkside.

Evening Book Club, 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24. “Fifty Words for Rain” by Asha Lemmie will be discussed.

For more information, call 262-342-1140 or go to burlingtonlibrary.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0