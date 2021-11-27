LIBRARY PROGRAMS

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these special events:

“Alexander Hamilton Poster Exhibit,” through Dec. 4. Explore the history of founding father turned musical sensation, Alexander Hamilton.

“Lost Pets: How to Prevent it and What to do if Your Pet Goes Missing,” 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30. Members of Billy’s Posse will go over what preventative steps to take if a pet goes missing.

Registration is required; call 262-636-9217 or go to racinelibrary.info. Visit the website for storytimes, book clubs and other ongoing library events.

BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering these special events:

“Make a Holiday Wreath,” Saturday, Dec. 4. Family Group (with children 17 and younger), 10 a.m.-noon; adult/individual group, 1 p.m.

“Art with Carl and Mary Anders,” for youth, 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. Step-by step instructions for designing and painting a holiday ornament.

“Diamond Painting,” 4-6 p.m. Mondays, Dec. 6-Feb. 28.

“Zentangle,” 4:15-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Dec. 1-Feb. 23, or 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays, Dec. 6-Feb. 28.

For more information, call 262-342-1130 or go to burlingtonlibrary.org. Visit the website for storytimes, book clubs and other ongoing library events.

