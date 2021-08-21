LIBRARY PROGRAMS

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these programs:
Back to School Reading Challenge, Sept. 1-30. Register through the library website on beanstack. A gift card will be awarded to one participant.
Middle School Book Discussion, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, outside on the hill.
Young Adult Book Discussion, 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, via Zoom.
Lunch Break at the Library, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25. Frankie’s Food Truck and The Corn King will be parked in the circle of Library Drive.
Adult Book Discussion, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, via Zoom.
Sip and Swipe Cafe, 1 p.m. Fridays, Aug. 27-Sept. 17. Participants will learn how to use a tablet, navigate web pages, use email and more. Call 262-833-8777 to register
Anti-Racism Book Group, 1 p.m. Mondays via Zoom. The weekly book group picks, reads and discusses books on the topics of racism and black culture. To join, email melissa.donaldson@racinelibrary.info.
Paper Cranes and the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, and 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Attendees will learn what Peace Cranes are, how to fold them and their significance in remembering Sept. 11. On Sept. 11, Laura Hermanns, the woman who folded over 5,000 peace cranes for the victims of 9/11, will tell her story.
Dungeons and Dragons Club for teens, 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2. Registration is required.
First Chapter Friday, 1 p.m. Fridays, Sept. 3-Dec. 24. Librarians read the first chapter from some of their favorite books.
Crafts for Kids, 10 a.m. Saturdays, Sept. 4-Dec. 18. Librarians will show attendees how to make something new out of things they have at home.
Fall Literacy Festival, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, patron parking lot. Patrons can celebrate National Library Card Sign-Up Month with the Racine Unified School District. The festival will feature live farm animals provided by 4-H, literacy fun, crafts, storytimes, yard games, book trivia, raffle prizes, more than 30 vendors, live music and food trucks. Patrons can earn raffle tickets by showing their library card or when they sign up for a card.
A sign language interpreter is available with one week’s notice. Masks are required to be worn in all city buildings; the library is a city building. For information, call the library’s business office at 262-636-9170.
BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering these events and classes:
“Epilepsy and Seizures,” 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24. Elizabeth Freeman of Epilepsy Families Southeast Wisconsin will provide an overview of epilepsy and seizures as well as information about seizure recognition and first aid.
“Edgar Allan Poe,” 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4. Discussion by Cathy Polovina will focus on why Poe found wandering, incoherent and on the brink of death while visiting Baltimore in 1849. And, who is the mysterious visitor who still haunts his grave?
For more information or to register for a program, call 262-342-1130 or go to burlingtonlibrary.org.