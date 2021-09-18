LIBRARY PROGRAMS

BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering these programs:

“Myths and Misconceptions of Hospice,” 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21. Attendees will learn what hospice has to offer patients and families as well as how care is determined, who is involved in hospice and the choices to make regarding care.

“Veterans 101,” 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23. How can volunteer veterans help other veterans who are on hospice? Veterans “speak” the same language and often relate better than to other volunteers. Be involved in honoring a fellow veteran with an appreciation certificate and visit or a formal pinning ceremony (no uniform required).

For more information or to register for a program, call 262-342-1130 or go to burlingtonlibrary.org.

