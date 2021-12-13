 Skip to main content
LIBRARY PROGRAMS

Library books

BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., is offering these events:

  • "Radium Girls" program, 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19. Melinda Mitchell will talk about the Radium Girls. These women spurred on the creation of OHSA and the better treatment of workers within factories.
  • Afternoon Book Club, 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13. "Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides will be discussed.
  • Evening Book Club, 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24. "Fifty Words for Rain" by Asha Lemmie will be discussed.

For more information, call 262-342-1140 or go to burlingtonlibrary.org.

