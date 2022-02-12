LIBRARY PROGRAMS

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY

RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., offers these programs:

Maker Monday Take-and-Make, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14. The library tech team has put together take-and-make gifts.

Who Gets to Vote: Book Giveaway of “The Soul of America.” Copies of the bestselling novel, “The Soul of America,” will be available for pickup starting Tuesday, Feb. 15, on a first-come basis.

“iPad 101,” 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15. Participants will learn the basics of using their iPad (bring device).

“Computer Basics: Windows 11,” 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16. Participants will learn how to use the Windows operating system. Registration required.

Spice It Up! Take-and-Make, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16. People can stop by the second-floor reference desk for the spice of the month, which comes with a description and history of the spice and a couple recipe ideas.

English Reading Practice, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, via Zoom. Practice English by reading and discussing poems and short stories out loud. Open to all levels of English language learners. To join, email Jessie.Carpiaux@RacineLibrary.info.

The Long Talk Book Club, 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, via Zoom. This book club is about reading fantasies. The first read is “The Eye of the World” from the Wheel of Time series. Participants will have two months to read each volume of the series in-between club meetings.

Robotics Lab, for grades four to eight, 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. Participants can try robots like Dash, Dot, Ozobot and more. Registration is required.

Programs are at the library unless otherwise listed. Registration is required; call 262-636-9217 or go to racinelibrary.info. Visit the website for storytimes and other ongoing library events. The library is open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St., and Music Matters is hosting The Donna Woodall Group at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. Donna Woodall will discuss the roots of jazz music and perform timeless standards from legendary jazz artists. Registration is requested. Call 262-342-1140 or go to burlingtonlibrary.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0